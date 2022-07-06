Postseason softball opened Wednesday night as conference rivals Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg faced off in Center Point, the Stormin’ Pointers taking advantage of one last home game with a 7-2 win.
“It’s nice to have a home game this time of the season and get a large crowd out supporting the girls,” CPU coach Shane Light said. “Postseason brings nerves and jitters, which we saw tonight. But I feel the crowd was big for our confidence when we got momentum going.”
Both offenses suffered slow starts for the first three innings. VS senior Isabel Mullinex broke the stiff start with an RBI single to score sophomore Julia Johnson and sophomore Aspen Milard in the top of the fourth.
“We came prepared and knew what they’d throw at us,” VS coach Bari Parrott said. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement with our group offensively and on the mound. We came to compete.”
The difference came in that same inning as CPU responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Freshman Gracie Hoskins got things started putting the ball into play and a fielder’s choice allowing freshman Mya Hillers to score. The Stormin’ Pointers had bases loaded and continued to take what the VS defense would give them, including an RBI single by freshman Addilyn Wade and a VS error to score freshman Kali Washburn and sophomore Hailey Anderson.
“Our whole plan tonight was to come in and hit the ball hard,” Light said. “We played [VS] before and knew if we hit hard and ran the bases hard, good things would happen.”
CPU put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth, the first an RBI bunt from senior Kora Katcher to score Hillers once more and sophomore Sophie Simon took advantage of a wild pitch. The Vikettes offense came up empty in the top of the next two innings.
“We had our chances, but weren’t aggressive enough at the plate and a step or two too slow running the bases,” Parrott said. “It snowballed in the fifth. One bad inning in a competitive game has been our story all season.”
The Stormin’ Pointers (17-18) will advance to the second round of Regionals on Saturday at Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli (22-5). The winner will play in a substate final on Tuesday, July 12.
Wednesday’s loss was also Parrott’s final game coaching the Vikettes, who finished the season 14-22. He made the announcement in the postgame huddle, explaining he wished to watch more of his two sons’ games. Parrott coached for 20 years at VS.
“20 years is a long time full of great memories and people, but mostly important are the kids I’ve coached,” Parrott said. “Hopefully, I’ve impacted some lives, because I know they’ve impacted mine.”