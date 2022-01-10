VINTON — It’s once again moving time for the Benton County Supervisors…or at least two of them.
The supervisors last week passed three readings of an ordinance which redraws the boundaries of the County’s three districts and because of that Supervisors Tracy Seeman and Rick Primmer will be switching Districts.
Seeman has been serving as the representative for District I, while Primmer has done the same for District II. But under the new map, Seeman’s home in Eldorado Township is now in District !!, while Taylor Township — Primmer’s home — has moved to District I. The two will continue in their current positions, but next election they will be running in their new districts.
The ordinance passed all three readings last week, and will be formally adopted this week, in time for the state’s January 15 deadline. The same ordinance also set the boundaries of election precincts containing unincorporated areas of Benton County and cities with populations of less than 2010:
BENTON-CANTON-SHELLSBURG: All of Benton Township, all of Canton Township, and all of the City of Shellsburg
BRUCE-CEDAR-MT AUBURN: All of Bruce Township, all of Cedar Township, and all of the City of Mt. Auburn
BIG GROVE-UNION-VAN HORNE: All of Big Grove Township, all of Union Township, and all of the City of Van Horne
EDEN-HARRISON-TAYLOR: All of Eden Township, all of Harrison Township, and all of Taylor Township
ELDORADO-NEWHALL: All of Eldorado Township and all of the City of Newhall
FLORENCE-ST CLAIR-NORWAY: All of Florence Township, all of St Clair Township, and all of the City of Norway
FREMONT-ATKINS: All of Fremont Township and all of the City of Atkins
HOMER-MONROE-JACKSON-GARRISON: All of Homer Township, All of Monroe Township, all of Jackson Township, and all of the City of Garrison