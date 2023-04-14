Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.