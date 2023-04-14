VINTON -- Tacoa Talley has been convicted of 1st degree murder in the July 2022 death of Jodie Bevans of rural Benton County.
The 4-man, 8-woman jury needed just over two hours to convict Talley. In court testimony it was determined that on the night of July 14, 2022, Talley held Jodie Bevans down on the bed, while her step-daughter Samantha Bevans smothered her with a pillow. Samantha Bevans' murder trial is scheduled for September.
Talley's sentencing is scheduled for June 2. The penalty for 1st degree murder in Iowa is life in prison without the possibility of parole.