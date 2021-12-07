Gamemasters Kevin and Becky Jones will lead a teen board game night at the Andersen Center Point Library Thursday, Dec. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Forget Monopoly and Clue. New tabletop games provided for teens to learn will include Ticket to Ride, Gelatinous, Dominion and others.
The free event is sponsored by Friends of the Center Point Library. Kevin is pastor of the First Christian Church in Center Point. He and wife Becky are board game collectors and players. Becky is a Friends of the Library member.