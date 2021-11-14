Benton senior Alyssa Tegeler was surprised when her coach, Mike Embretson, told her she’d been nominated and ultimately selected for the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior All-Star game on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Johnston.
“I had never heard of anything about this until coach told me,” Tegeler said. “He sent in game film and nominated me. I’m so thankful he thought of me and really excited to see what this was all about.”
Tegeler’s Saturday began with meeting her teammates from various schools including Iowa City Liberty, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Delaware. Though most had never played with each other, the team quickly developed their lineups and sets.
“They were all extremely talented,” Tegeler said. “It was definitely a level up for me. They all are playing in college and knew what they were doing. I had a lot of fun just getting to know them and hanging out.”
The teams took part in a banquet before the All-Star game began. A simple three sets of 25, no matter how close the score was. Tegeler felt the experience was “eye opening” as an uncommitted player, but she also gained some friendships out of it as well.
“I’m grateful I got to do this, win or loss,” Tegeler said. “I’m planning on playing in college and I can see this experience helping me.”
The senior will next move into winter club ball with Cedar Rapids Surge, playing alongside Benton teammate Grace Embretson and other area athletes. She also plans to run track for Benton this spring.