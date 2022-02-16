VINTON – If you were there, you’ll never forget it. If you weren’t, well, you should have been.
Down by six with six minutes to go in the game, and seemingly back on their heels, the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes stormed from the brink of elimination Wednesday night to knock off Dubuque Wahlert, 53-49 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Regional tournament, and advance to Saturday’s title at Cedar Rapids Xavier against arch-rival Center Point-Urbana.
“The past two years,” said an overjoyed head coach Rich Haisman afterwards, “we’ve gotten past Round One, but haven’t gotten past this one, and we really, really wanted this one.”
And they really, really earned it.
The first quarter belonged to the home team. The Vikettes (now 13-8) used a pressing defense and some solid offensive execution to go up by as many as eight before settling for a 17-12 lead after one. They were able to maintain that five point lead into the last three minutes of the half before Wahlert charged back. A 9-2 run put the Golden Eagles up 28-26 at the half.
After the teams battled back and forth throughout the early-going of the second-half, Wahlert went on another 9-2 run and went up 39-32 late in the third period and seemed poised to end things as the game entered the third period.
With Wahlert up 47-41 with six minutes to go, the Vikettes went on an improbable run. Key buckets by Alyssa Griffth, Kalie Burke and Ashlie Meyer tied the game at 49-all with three and from there the Vikette defense took over.
“We were both sitting at 49,” Haisman said, “and I looked around and said, ‘all we need is one, because they aren’t scoring again; we’re locking this thing down. I hoped I was right.”
He was. Griffith’s bucket with 44 seconds left put the Vikettes up 51-49, and Meyer dropped a pair of late free throws to seal the deal and the Vikettes were headed to the Regional finals.
Haisman really credited his defense down stretch with the win.
“Those girls, Brylee (Bruce), Alyssa, Ashlie, they all were climbing after every rebound,” he said. “We talked about it; they’re going to get a shot off, it’s probably not going in, and their bread-and-butter is getting offensive rebounds and putting them right back in. Let’s not give them that; let’s make sure when they shoot it’s a tough shot, and that we get the rebounds instead of them.”
Griffith and Sophia Kreutner led the Vikettes with 11 points each. Julia Johnson added nine, Meyer eight, Bruce and Burke five each and Abby Davis four.
Claire Lueken led Wahlert with 14 points, while Marcia Freed and Emma Donavan had 12 each. The scrappy Eagles finished the year with a record of 9-14, but they also play in the 5A Mississippi Valley Conference. And like the Vikettes, they are a young team.
“There wasn’t a senior on the floor for either team,” Haisman said. “isn’t that something?”
So now it’s on to the Regional finals for the Vikettes as they take on the Stormin’ Pointers (20-3). The two teams split a pair of WaMaC games this season, but this one will be on a neutral court. It will be the first Regional final for the Vikettes since 2004, meaning no member of this team had even been born the last time Vinton-Shellsburg was within a step of State.
Game time Saturday is set for 7 p.m.