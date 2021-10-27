KEYSTONE--Following the devastating effects of last year’s Derecho that impacted many farms and communities throughout eastern Iowa, the recovery efforts continued for months. Little Keystone, Iowa was hit hard too but their residents rebounded quickly.
“When Derecho came along, says Keystone Mayor Erin Janss, our town was cleaned up within two days. Everyone chipped in.” Certainly, the scale and amount of damage inflicted across the state as compared to Keystone played a role in getting this small town of nearly 600 residents back to normal. Yet, Janss points out how the small-town community spirit was demonstrated in trying times.
“Ya gotta do what ya gotta do,” he says. “We still have that community link. Low crime rate, neighbors help neighbors, everyone keeps their lawn clean.”
Before becoming mayor in 2019, Janss taught fourth and fifth grades in the Benton Community School District for 28 years. As mayor of Keystone, “I’ve loved the experience,” but with the Derecho disaster and the isolation of employees due to the Covid pandemic, it became a little too much for him. Janss isn’t running for reelection this cycle but former mayor Mark Andreson is on the ballot.
Local resident, Bonnie Loy remembers the Derecho too. She was at her office in Vinton when it roared through. When she drove back home to Keystone that afternoon, she recalls, “the closer I got, I had this horrible feeling, like a pit in my stomach, what am I going to find.” As she drove south, she saw crops down, trees and power lines down and was finally stopped by a member of the Keystone Fire Department. They were allowing only local residents into town.
Today, Loy remembers how fast everyone in town responded to the natural disaster. “By the time I got home, the dump trucks were out, everyone was out clearing trees and materials and running their generators.”
It must be that community spirit Mayor Janss talks about. Loy says, “I like knowing my neighbors because they’re family and friends. It’s quiet. You can leave the windows open and not hear anything. I’m just as happy sitting on the front porch with a drink in my hand. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
Someone driving through a Keystone neighborhood might call that “curb appeal.”