VINTON — Vinton has always had its supermarkets; Fareway has been a mainstay for decades and along the way Jack & Jill, MeToo, Family Foods and now HyVee have set up shop in town.
But there was a time when those weren’t the only options. There was once the corner store. Privately owned, loosely affiliated with brands like Clover Farms or Royal Blue, these stores carried the essentials, as well as fresh produce, fresh cut meat, beer, baseball cards, bottle rockets and balsa wood toy planes.
At one time in the 1950s there were 11 of these stores scattered all over town and they were beloved by their patrons.
The last three of these stores closed in the latter part of the 1970s. The West End Grocery and Bolenbaugh’s both shut down in 1976, while Bowman’s Royal Blue last until 1978.
Bolenbaugh’s was the pride of the east side of Vinton, located at the corner of East 3rd and 9th Avenue. It was famous for Buzz Bolenbaugh’s butcher shop, where you could get your steaks custom cut. They were open seven days a week and delivered during the week. I can still remember the blue Sedan Delivery driving all over town dropping off people’s grocery orders.
Bolenbaugh’s was also known for its clever ads in the Times, written by Buzz himself.
Bowman’s was may neighborhood store, just a couple of blocks up the hill from our house on C Avenue. Bert and Esther hired a lot of local people over the years, especially high school kids. Three great friends of mine — Jeff Bickel, Mike LaGrange and Alan Kakac — worked there, so I hung out at the place a lot. Bert was a huge Iowa fan and on Saturday afternoons in the fall, you could hear the Hawks on the radio throughout the store.
Bowman’s began in 1946 after Bert got out of the Navy Seebees.
It’s hard not to miss places like that. We have convenience stores today, but it’s a different feel than those days. It wasn’t corporate, it was family. If there was something you wanted they didn’t have, they’d at least try to get it for you.
Thanks to Tom Lynch for his research in finding the following information about other stores that were once around.
Crisman’s Grocery
604 8th Ave S opened in 1918 by area farmers, the Crisman’s. Bought by Howard Welch in 1921 along with other store at 612 8th Ave. Building later housed Cutie Wright barber shop...still standing. White family, one door south had a store here for a few years before building new grocery building on 9th St and 4th Ave.
East End Grocery
612 8th Ave S opened by J.C. Fenicle in 1916, bought by Howard Welch in 1921, later owned by Lee Kalvig. Last owned by Dennis Wood’s parents, Leland and Eunice Wood. Store closed after his death in 1959. Eunice went on to run the Mode-O-Day store, next to J.C. Penney’s.
Richart’s Grocery
709 8th Ave S opened as Springer House hotel with attached living quarters for owners. Turned into Grocery store by Bey Mease in 1919. Later sold to Lester Richart, Richart’s Groc, sold to Carrol Lynk, Lynk’s Groc. and finally in 1936, sold to By Abernathy. Building now serves as Elwick Electric shop.
Abernathy’s Grocery
713 8th Ave S built new to house Abernathy Groc, they moved in, one door south of old store, in Dec 1938. Store closed in 1972 when Abernathy retired. Bill Long bought building and turned into Long’s Cafe
Ninth Street Grocery
403 E 9th St. built new by A.J. White and opened as White’s Groc in 1919. Several owners until closing in 1954. Building is now part of a home.
First and Last Stop Grocery
1114 C Ave opens in 1944 as Johnson’s Groc. Several owners until Mike Fleck buys First and Last Stop Groc. from Dick Abernathy in 1957. Fleck changes it to a restaurant and renames it Hamburger Inn.
College Groc
905 E Ave opened as College Grocery around 1915. Several owners, including Heavy Woolison from 1944 to 1952. Last owners Carl Fredericks, ran Carl’s Groc until his death in 1960. His widow still sold a few things, with sporadic hours into the 1960s.
Jerry & Mildred Marek moved to town because their son attended IBSSSTheir son Jerry Jr was a math whiz and entertained clubs with his amazing math skills at 9 years old (1939)
It was a grocery store for a few years. then during WWII they converted the store to an antique/thrift store. They sold the building to Buck Abernathey in 1970.
Jessie Geater had it after that.
Marek Grocery store existed 1937 to 1942 At 817 C Ave
Herb & Ted’s Groc
810 C Ave built new by Milo Cottrell in 1932. He owned the house next door to north.
Several owners until Herb Lynch & Ted Dick opened Herb & Ted’s in 1955. Ted retired in 1961, then Lynch’s Groc until closing in 1968. Later Tony Schwarting had a pizza shop and then Richard Lindsey had a sporting goods store, until Jolly Roger opened in 1977.
West End Groc
214 K Ave Sam Siegel (Jack’s dad) and Sam Tuttle opened as Red Ball Service station and Grocery in 1926. They had a large property of junk cars across the highway. By 1936 it was named West End Groc. Last owners were Dale and Eva Krause. They closed store in 1976.