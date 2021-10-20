October 18-24 is National Estate Planning Awareness Week, a time to call awareness to what estate planning is and why it is an important part of a personal financial plan.
The Benton County Community Foundation encourages individuals to work with a professional advisor to create their own estate plan. Get started with a downloadable estate planning guide available at www.cfneialegacy.org.
“Establishing a will is the easiest way for individuals to ensure their wishes are fulfilled after their death,” said Terry Gaumer, affiliate development director for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
For information about the Benton County Community Foundation go to www.bentonccf.org.