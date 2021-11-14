Union volleyball saw three players recognized with NICL East All-Conference honors this season after finishing 20-23 (2-2 NICL East).
Junior outside hitter Aubrey Gates was selected First Team NICL East totaling 343 kills (third in NICL East, 75 blocks (fourth in NICL East), 143 digs and hit 82 percent of her serves with 28 aces.
Senior middle hitter Laura Rempre was selected Second Team NICL East, totalling 207 kills (seventh in NICL East) and 78 blocks (third in NICL East).
Senior libero/DS Bailey Foulk was selected Honorable Mention NICL East, 272 digs (seventh in NICL East) and hit 95.1 percent of her serves with 28 aces.