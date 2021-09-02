AMES — Dawn Toney, of Blairstown, received a Bachelor of Arts, Advertising, Cum Laude from Iowa State University. ISU awarded degrees to 802 graduates this summer. Students earning degrees can participate in fall or spring commencement ceremonies.
