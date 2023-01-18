VAN HORNE — For Jenna Twedt, the biggest reward basketball has offered over the years has been the relationships and friendships she’s formed off and on the court.
“Basketball is the sport that gets me closer with a lot of people,” Twedt said. “That’s given me the motivation to work hard about something I am very passionate about.”
Alongside her current teammates in Tuesday’s game with Center Point-Urbana, Twedt scored her 1,554th point as a Bobcat and became the program’s all-time leading scorer. The record, which was previously set 10 years ago by former UNI guard Madison (Weekly) Woeste, was only attainable because of the people Twedt has grown closest to: her teammates.
“I couldn’t have done this without my former and present teammates,” Twedt said. “Everyone supports me. We all work hard together, share the ball together, Everyone knows when to cut. I simply couldn’t do anything without my team.”
Coach Jeff Zittergruen has been there for all 1,554 points over the past four seasons and noted how “awesome” accomplishment was for her.
“Jenna has put in a lot of work from a young age to be the basketball player she is today,” Zittergruen said. “To see her get that accomplishment on a night where we got a great win and we played really good team basketball makes it extra special.”
Twedt got the record and Benton got a 46-38 win over rival CPU, avenging an earlier 27-22 loss to the Stormin’ Pointers on the Kirkwood campus and putting themselves in a tie with Clear Creek-Amana for first place in the WaMaC West.
“This was another win we wanted to get,” Zittergruen said. “We’ve talked a lot about winning every game at home, some on the road, and the conference race will take care of itself. It’s going to continue to be a good league the rest of the way out for us.”
CPU saw their three-point shot drop early to take a 16-10 in the second quarter. Twedt scored the first 12 points for the Bobcats, capping off a 9-0 Benton run with a trey of her own. The Stormin’ Pointers were able to keep the score within single digits, but found themselves trailing 34-27 after a layup by Benton freshman Aubrey Kelly to beat the third quarter buzzer.
“We had our opportunities, but couldn’t get over the hump,” CPU coach Philip Klett said. “We had girls step up and shoot confidently tonight. It was about finding that last stop to bring this game down to a possession. We missed some free throws down the stretch.”
Twedt’s record-breaking points put the Bobcats back up after CPU cut the lead down to three again, as the Bobcats found offense from Kelly, juniors Emma Townsley and Zoey Junge to pull away 46-38. In addition to her 23 points, Twedt had four rebounds and two steals. Kelly finished with 9 points. Townsley put together another strong stat line with seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“Being a freshman in this league is never easy,” Zittergruen said. “Aubrey has had nights where it’s been a struggle. But she came out tonight and defended at a high level. Her ability to get open around the hoop offensively and put the ball in the basket was a big factor for us.”
CPU sophomores Mya Hillers and Addy Tupa led the Stormin’ Pointers with eight points, senior Alivia Sweeney seven points.
CPU (9-7) will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday, while Benton (12-2) will travel to South Tama on Friday and to Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.