VINTON — Two area juveniles face a slew of charges after they were caught drag racing Saturday night.
This statement was issued by the Benton County Sheriff’s office:
Last night while one of our deputies was on patrol, two vehicles were observed parked next to each other on the highway taking up both lanes of traffic. The vehicles then sped up to high rates of speed. As our deputy pursued them, speeds from the vehicles reached up to 104mph as seen on the radar. One of the drivers was stopped by our deputy and was issued citations for speeding 104mph in a 55mph zone, reckless driving, and the drag racing. The other driver drove off from the scene but was later located and issued citations for the same offenses. Even in the dark with minimal traffic, drag racing and driving at high rates of speed is not only illegal but dangerous. Please drive safely and carefully at all times!
The drivers were apprehended at 6300 25th Avenue; both are juveniles.