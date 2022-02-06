INDEPENDENCE — Half the community is still alive.
Union Community walked out of Saturday’s Class 2A sectional with six individual championships and seven top-2 placements.
Seniors and state-meet veterans Stone Schmitz and Hunter Worthen led the way, but the Class of 2022 celebrated hardest after classmate Dacoda Marvets broke through to win his first career sectional title.
Marvets trailed New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Isaac Howe 4-1 halfway through the first period of their 195-pound championship. He earned an escape, then a takedown four seconds later for a 4-all score. He kept the pressure on and claimed a pin with four seconds left in the period.
“It was awesome,” Worthen said. “Dacoda has had an up-and-down, rollercoaster season. Had a little setback at conference, but just kept grinding. Kept up a lot of positive talk and he went out there and wrestled. He killed it.”
Marvets (27-15) was mobbed by nearly every teammate after walking off mat. He ended his final sectional tournament with two pins.
“Today it all came together. My shot was there — both my shots today; I only took two the entire tournament,” Marvets said. “I set them up perfectly, first off. Just putting it all together was the biggest thing.
“Every year except this year I went 0-2 at this tournament. It just feels great to finally make it on to the next round.”
For a brief moment, the Knights had a shot at the team championship. They led the sectional with 209.5 points late but were overtaken by both the host and NH/TV and finished third.
“I wish we could have done a little better because I hoped we could make a team dual state run, but otherwise I thought guys did a good job putting up points, giving high effort,” Worthen said.
The senior (42-1) needed just four minutes, 10 seconds of mat time in picking up two pins at 152. Schmitz (34-6) earned a title pinfall before the first period ended and slightly bemoaned his 6-2 semifinal win.
“As a team we went out and fought the best we could do,” he said. “I don’t think we’re happy with the overall result (placing third). I could have (won my semifinal) by more in the first period, some things for others could have gone better.”
Freshman Jace Hedeman (40-0) spent just five minutes on the mat with a pin and 24-9 technical fall victory at 106. Classmate Brayden Bohnsack (37-5) had a pin and a 13-10 championship decision in which he trailed 10-9 before a reversal and three-point nearfall in the final 40 seconds won it for him.
Sophomore Caleb Olson (41-4) claimed two first-period pins to win a title at 132.
Sophomore Brock Ruzicka (170, 25-11) fell in a second-place wrestleback, 11-8.
“It’s the end of the season. It’s peaking season and guys have shown tons of improvement,” Worthen said. “They did really well today.”
Added Schmitz, “We have a lot of really tough wrestlers and I think as the tournaments go on we have a better chance of showing that.”