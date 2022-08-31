Union volleyball had its hands full Tuesday night as it competed in three back-to-back matches against Jesup, Vinton-Shellsburg and Independence, managing to sweep the entire field and move to 9-0 on the season.
“We wanted to keep building after this weekend,” Union coach Brian Jesse said, referring to the Knights’ 6-0 sweep at the Independence Invitational. “When we are clicking, we can be so explosive offensively. We’ve got stuff to clean up to get better.”
The Knights opened their busy night with their first conference match of 2022 against Jesup. Union pushed early to take a comfortable 25-12 win in the first set. The J-Hawks regrouped to put a better counter in the second and third sets, ultimately falling 25-16, 25-17. Perhaps Union’s most notable issue was serving. The Knights had 14 errors and finished with an 80 percent serving percentage in the match. Senior Aubrey Gates had 12 kills, five aces and three digs in the win. Junior Gracie Klima finished with 10 kills, five aces and four digs. Junior Dena Robb totalled six kills and three blocks.
“That’s an area we have to get better at,” Jesse said. “Missed serves kept all three teams in the game tonight. We had our chance for a comfortable run out, and we didn’t do that because of those missed points.”
While Jesup and Union faced off in the main gym, another conference rivalry took place in the high school’s upper gym. Vinton-Shellsburg took the court against Independence, the latter recently moving to the WaMaC East this season. While the two didn’t compete in a best-of-five match like in the past, the Vikettes had to claw their way out with a 25-23, 25-14 win for their second-straight over the Mustangs. VS senior Ashlie Meyer had eight kills, eight digs, and an ace in the win. Junior Ashlyn Murray stuffed the stat sheet with 13 assists, five kills, five digs and went five of five serving. Senior Abby Davis anchored the defense with 22 digs.
“I never felt like we were on our tempo, but a wins a win,” VS coach Devin Kearns said. “We have to be thankful we fought and pulled through that first set. I would have liked to see us get some more points, something we are very capable of.”
Both energized after their respective wins, Union and VS squared off down in the main gym for the first time since the Vikettes knocked off the Knights 3-1 in the first round of Regionals last season. With last year’s loss still fresh in their minds, Union jumped to an early lead in the first set and never looked back, winning 25-15. The same results appeared to be in the cards for the second set before serving errors again hurt the Knights. VS rallied back to bring the score within a few points, yet couldn’t quite make up the deficit in a 25-21 second set to the Knights. The Vikettes were led by Meyer with four kills, four digs and two aces. Davis finished with eight digs and an ace.
“Union is fast paced,” Kearns said. “That’s why I want us to play fast, so when we play teams like Union, we’re just as fast whether it’s offense or defense. We’ll keep working on clicking together in practice and seeing it transfer into a match.”
Union ended its day with Independence, whom they had defeated a mere three days ago in tournament play. The Knights bursted to a 14-2 lead, yet a long day of matches inside a warm gym began to take its toll on Union and the Mustangs bounced back with a 8-1 run. Union recovered to take the first set 25-16, but it was obvious several players were suffering from minor heat issues. Jesse rotated a few extra players in to rest starters as Indee pushed hard to knot the match in the second set. Ultimately, the Knights were able to hold on for a 25-23 win and remain undefeated in sets in the early season. Gates finished with eight kills and six digs. Junior Ava Mehlert had nine digs.
“It’s good to see we have people ready to step up when we need them to,” Jesse said. “Jaimi (Hilmer) and Allison (Timmer) both did a nice job of serving and coming in the back row. We faced good tests today and I’m glad we got the job done.”
The Vikettes (7-3) will host their home round robin tournament this weekend, while the Knights head to North Tama for an eight-team tournament