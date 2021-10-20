It’s true. Too often, Urbana, Iowa gets overlooked due to its close proximity to Center Point and its image as just another eastern Iowa bedroom community. But for local residents, this is home sweet home.
“I was 20 years in the military, so I like that it’s quiet,” says Trish Peebles, a local volunteer in Urbana. She particularly likes the people who live here and her access to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. “When I was looking for a place to live, I was glad to be so close to the nature trail.” She walks a couple of miles on the trail most days, year-round. Now, she walks the newly paved section of the Cedar Valley trail in Urbana.
With help from a grant from the Benton County Community Foundation, and Friends of the Urbana Public Library, a new library is going up and new residential and commercial construction is underway. Urbana is growing. The community has seen 71 percent growth in just the last decade.
And a city election is coming up. The Urbana Visioning Committee will host a Meet and Greet of the candidates for mayor and city council this Sunday, October 24. Candidates for mayor, Mitch McDonough and Gary Benson and city council candidates, Josh Holtaus, Michael Bensen and Armin Martin will present their positions on issues governing Urbana and answer questions. The forum will be held at Urbana City Hall at 6:30 PM.
Area residents are proud of their award-winning Urbana Farmers Market held Saturdays at 9 AM. Organizers are expecting farm fresh rhubarb, lettuce, radishes, turnips, onions, eggs, baked goods and crafts. It’s held at the American Legion Pavilion.
Put the Urbana-Polk Township Fire Department Breakfast on your calendar, too. It will be Sunday, October 31 starting at 7 AM. Bring the kids in their Halloween costumes for a Best of Breakfast Prize.
Sure, Urbana is a small bedroom community just off the interstate but it’s a desirable place to live and a destination for visitors. Just ask long-time resident, Duane Eldred. He’s lived on Center Avenue for nearly 60 years. “We’re a pretty proud people,” says Eldred. “I always said, once you cross over the county line, you breathe better.”