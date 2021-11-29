The 2022 UTV renewal stickers are available at the Vinton Police Department. First, stop at City Hall to pay your $25 renewal fee, then bring your receipt to the Vinton Police Department and it will give you your 2022 sticker for your UTV.
UTV Renewal stickers available
editorodr
