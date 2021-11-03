Each month this year, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA will be recognizing members that have been outstanding in classroom, FFA and SAE. A Greenhand member and upperclassman will be recognized each month for their contributions to VSHS FFA.
This month’s honorees are Kail Evans and Spencer Williams.
Returning Member: As a junior, Evans frequently attends monthly meetings and competed in the Farm Business Management Contest at State last year. His favorite events are Third Grade Ag Day and the Progressive Ag Safety Day. His SAE is Farm Work.
Greenhand Member: Williams’ current SAE allows him to make money at McDonald’s while he saves up to try to own his own cow. Spencer has started his first year in FFA off really strong and attended most of the events that have been offered so far.