Van Horn, new books

Pictured are two of the new books available at the Van Horne Public Library

Since Nov. 1, the Van Horne Public Library has added books to its collection. Here are some:

Large Print

• “Riccardino” by Andrea Camilleri

• “Pup Fiction” by Laurien Berenson

• “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris

• “Jewel of the Nile” by Tessa Afshar

• “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman

• “The Wish Book Christmas” by Lynn Austin

• “Labyrinth of Lies” by Irene Hannon (A Triple Threat novel)

• “The Day of Ezekiel’s Hope” by Donna VanLiere

Children and juvenile books

• “Charlie & Mouse Lost and Found” by Laurel Snyder (author) and Emily Hughes (illustrator)

• “Barkus The Most Fun” by Patricia Maclachlan (author) and Marc Boutavant (illustrator)

• “Treasury of Magical Tales From Around The World” by National Geographic

• “The Welcome Chair” by Rosemary Wells and Jerry Pinkney

• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney

• “Poems From When We Were Very Young” by A.A. Milne

Adult fiction

• “Over My Dead Body” by Jeffrey Archer (Book 4 in the William Warwick thriller series)

• “Game On,” by Janet Evanovich (A Stephanie Plum novel)

• “The Stranger In The Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom

Tags

Trending Food Videos