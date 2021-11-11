Since Nov. 1, the Van Horne Public Library has added books to its collection. Here are some:
Large Print
• “Riccardino” by Andrea Camilleri
• “Pup Fiction” by Laurien Berenson
• “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris
• “Jewel of the Nile” by Tessa Afshar
• “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman
• “The Wish Book Christmas” by Lynn Austin
• “Labyrinth of Lies” by Irene Hannon (A Triple Threat novel)
• “The Day of Ezekiel’s Hope” by Donna VanLiere
Children and juvenile books
• “Charlie & Mouse Lost and Found” by Laurel Snyder (author) and Emily Hughes (illustrator)
• “Barkus The Most Fun” by Patricia Maclachlan (author) and Marc Boutavant (illustrator)
• “Treasury of Magical Tales From Around The World” by National Geographic
• “The Welcome Chair” by Rosemary Wells and Jerry Pinkney
• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney
• “Poems From When We Were Very Young” by A.A. Milne
Adult fiction
• “Over My Dead Body” by Jeffrey Archer (Book 4 in the William Warwick thriller series)
• “Game On,” by Janet Evanovich (A Stephanie Plum novel)
• “The Stranger In The Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom