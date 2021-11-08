The local VFW Post 8884 and Auxiliary held its annual buddy poppy fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, setting up at several local businesses as they accepted over $1,100 in donations.
“The fundraiser varies year to year, but we’re usually about to raise normally somewhere in the neighborhood of $1,000,” Jerry Huffman, Quartermaster for VFW 8884 said. “We love being out promoting the VFW in community and visiting with people.”
Why a poppy? The poppy is a symbol of the end of World War I in 1918. One of the first foreign cemeteries where US military casualties were buried was Flanders Field in Belgium, where poppies began to grow. Selling of poppies is popular around Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and has become associated with the holiday both in the US and overseas in the United Kingdom.
“This is the day we honor all veterans, primarily the ones that are still alive,” Huffman said. “Memorial Day is for the veterans that have passed and Veterans Day is for all veterans. We thank them for what they’ve done.”
For VFW member and WWII veteran John Gualtier, who handed out poppies at Fareway on Saturday, Veterans Day does fellowship and appreciation of those who served. However, he does think about his friends who have passed over the years during this time.
“I think a lot about my friends and how we became close during the war,” Gualtier said. “I feel fortunate to spend a lot of time with other veterans on the 11th. I’ve spoken at several schools, legions, town halls over the years on Veterans Day. It means a great deal to appreciate our veterans.”
According to Huffman, all money raised from poppy sales goes back to helping veterans in Benton County with various needs.