VINTON-Virginia Gay Hospital are wrapping up their 9th annual Bags and Baskets silent auction today. Staff and businesses from the clinic and area donated purses and baskets with different themes in hopes to attract bidders, ultimately fundraising for the Reach Out and Read program.
The Reach Out and Read Program encourages reading by giving books to kids who come in for their “well child” checkup.
From their website, “At Reach Out and Read, we know that reading aloud together, telling stories, and sharing books help forge a meaningful connection between caregiver and child—they create moments that matter. This is the underpinning of what’s known as Early Relational Health. These positive, language-rich interactions are the foundation for a young child’s healthy development and long-term well-being. By making Reach Out and Read a part of their practice, pediatric healthcare providers have a built-in strategy for working with families to strengthen that essential relationship. As part of our Next Chapter, Reach Out and Read is committed to expanding and strengthening our network and bringing moments that matter to every young child, every family, and every community.”
The bidders for Bags and Baskets have until Friday, June 23rd at 5:00 pm to make the highest bid on their bag or basket of choice.