DES MOINES -- It will be a busy afternoon for area wrestlers as the 2A State semifinals get underway at Wells Fargo Arena.
Vinton-Shellsburg and Union are still in the heart of the team race with three wrestlers each gunning for a spot in Saturday's finals, while Benton has one still in contention.
The Vikings are headed into this afternoon's action led off by 145-pounder Cooper Sanders. The junior advanced with a first period pin of Benton Community's Brenden Heying in just 1:02. Sanders will now meet Kale Downey of Clarinda in the semis.
Big brother Gabe Sanders ran his season mark to 23-0 with a 9-4 decision over Zander Ernst of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and will take on Chase Thomas of Osage (41-6) in the semis.
Brady Ortner (38-5) rolled to a 6-2 decision over River Belger of Burlington Notre Dame. The win made Ortner the Vikings' first-ever State placewinner, and sets him up for a shot at the finals against Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan of Sioux City in the semi finals.
For the Knights, 106-pounder Jace Hedeman (44-0) moves the finals with a 5-2 decision over Emmitt Newton of Davis County. Hedeman will take on Colin Cassady of West Liberty in the semis.
Sophomore Caleb Olson got Union another semifinalist with a 3-2 victory over Dominick Ridout of East Marshall/GMG. Olson will take on McKinley Robbins of Greene County in the semis.
Hunter Worthen (46-1) punched his ticket to the semis with a 5-2 decision over West Delaware's Logan Peyton. The 152-pounder will take on Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the semis.
Benton Community's Jaiden Moore made it into the semis with a 10-1 major decision over Max Currier of Clear Lake. Moore (39-0) will take on Ethan Follman of Atlantic in the semis.
The 2A semifinals are scheduled for 3:30 pm and are available on Fox 28 TV, as well as on the IHSSN app.