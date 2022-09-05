Friday’s home opener showed the side of Vinton-Shellsburg football Coach Jim Womochil wanted everyone to see: physical, run-oriented, and defense ready to stop anyone. After suffering a disappointing 34-7 loss at Center Point-Urbana the week before, the Vikings recovered with a 48-0 shutout of Oelwein in front of an electrified home crowd.
“Last week, we had some holes in our offensive line and let linebackers through,” Womochil said. “We weren't able to establish a rhythm in the running game. I was pleased we threw fairly well last week. But tonight, this was us. This was a good win and we can grow on this one.”
The Vikings’ opening drive was quickly shut down, but VS returned the favor to Oelwein and had the ball back swiftly. All but abandoning their passing game, the Vikings let senior quarterback Benett Rickels do the work with a two-yard TD run. Penalties killed Oelwein’s second run. Ball back to VS and into Rickels’ hands for a seven-yard scoring run. A third-straight stop by the Viking defense set up excellent field position, and Curtis Erickson capped off the drive by muscling into the endzone. 21-0 after one quarter.
“Our defensive staff did an outstanding job preparing for what Oelwein would do offensively,” Womochil said. “[Oelwein] beat up Charles City and we have a lot of respect for their impressive win. but our defensive line, our linebackers ran through and really caused some chaos for them.”
An interception by junior Cam Dunbar once more set up the Vikings on favorable field position, with Rickels taking it to the house with his third score of the day. Junior Zach Staab nabbed the Vikings their second interception of the night, setting up for an explosive 38 yard touchdown run from Rickels. 34-0 at halftime.
The turnovers continued for Oelwein on the first drive, fumbling the ball as Rickels recovered. Senior Austin Kemp capped off the subsequent drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Next drive, Husky fumble and recovered by senior Hudson Carolon. Staab run the ball into the endzone for the final Viking score of the night. One final fumble recovered by senior Clayton Hook provided one last highlight for the Vikings.
“We didn't make some of the mistakes that we made a week ago,” Womochil said. “Control the clock, move the chains, play solid defense. That’s the team we want to be.”
VS did not record any receiving yards in Friday’s game, with Rickels throwing two incompletions. However, he did put up 109 yards on 14 carries for four touchdowns, also adding 3.5 tackles and a fumble recovery. Erickson had 65 yards on nine carries, a touchdown and five tackles. Staab rushed for 33 yards on five carries and a touchdown, Kemp a touchdown also.
“I want our kids to gain confidence and think they can do this against anybody that steps on the field,” Womochil said.
The Vikings (1-1) will host Columbus (0-2) on Friday for a non-district game.