VINTON -- It wasn't easy, but it still worked.
The 15th-rated Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes picked up their milestone 27th win of the season and advanced to Wednesday's 3A Regional semifinals with a hard-fought 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of a scrappy Anamosa squad.
With the win, the Vikettes (27-11) advance to Wednesday's Regional semifinals -- right back in the Garrison Fieldhouse -- against Roland-Story (22-12) who advanced with 3-1 win over South Tama.
"It feels really good," said Vikette head coach Devin Kearns. "We know they can do it, we know they can go all the way. They want it all, and we believe they'll get it."
The Norse come into Wednesday's showdown for the Regional finals with a mark of 22-12, finishing the regular season a tie for second-place in the Heart of Iowa Conference race with West Marshall -- who lost to Benton Community in straight sets tonight at State Center -- at 5-2, two games back of the champion Nevada Cubs. Noteably among any common opponents, the Norse dropped a recent 2-1(21-8, 7-21, 11-15) decision to Independence.
