Look who's Number One! Coach Devin Kearns' Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes swept their way to the West Delware Invitational Saturday, including the team's first win over the host team in 17 years. Front row (left to right): Sydney Walton, Julia Johnson, Abby Davis, Tess Erickson, Ashlyn Murray. Back row: Kenna Kurth, Jade Coots, Alyssa Griffith, Brylee Bruce, Ashlie Meyer and Peytin Clemensen.

 Photo by Niki Bruce

MANCHESTER -- Just days after what might have been the low point in the season, the Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball team bounced back in a big way Saturday.

Coach Devin Kearns' Vikettes swept the day, going 5-0 in match play and 10-0 in sets to win the rugged West Delaware Invitational in Manchester. Along the way, the Vikettes (now 20-9 on the season), managed to break a 17-year losing streak to the host Hawks; their last win coming in the 2005 WaMaC tournament in DeWitt. 

In the six-team round-robin the Vikettes rolled past Starmont 24-22, 21-11, then Maquoketa Valley 21-17, 21-12 and Ed-Co, 21-16, 21-10 before moving to the meat of the tourney.

In the fourth-round, the Vikettes got over the top against the host Hawks, taking a 21-17, 21-18 straight-set win, then capped the day with a 21-13, 21-16 sweep of Independence.

Look for updates from today's tourney as the weekend goes on and in Tuesday's Vinton Eagle!

