MANCHESTER -- Just days after what might have been the low point in the season, the Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball team bounced back in a big way Saturday.
Coach Devin Kearns' Vikettes swept the day, going 5-0 in match play and 10-0 in sets to win the rugged West Delaware Invitational in Manchester. Along the way, the Vikettes (now 20-9 on the season), managed to break a 17-year losing streak to the host Hawks; their last win coming in the 2005 WaMaC tournament in DeWitt.
In the six-team round-robin the Vikettes rolled past Starmont 24-22, 21-11, then Maquoketa Valley 21-17, 21-12 and Ed-Co, 21-16, 21-10 before moving to the meat of the tourney.
In the fourth-round, the Vikettes got over the top against the host Hawks, taking a 21-17, 21-18 straight-set win, then capped the day with a 21-13, 21-16 sweep of Independence.
Look for updates from today's tourney as the weekend goes on and in Tuesday's Vinton Eagle!