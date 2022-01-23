Vinton-Shellsburg’s first win at Center Point-Urbana since December of 2010 can be credited to the Vikettes’ best performance of the season, smothering the Stormin’ Pointers 49-38 on Thursday night in a postponed WaMaC West battle.
“CPU has been the class of the WaMaC for a long time,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “It’s been a long time since this program has won here. It’s so fun to see where this team has gone from over the last three seasons. They now have the belief they can play with the best teams in the WaMaC.”
The first olive went to CPU, opening on a 7-0 run and leading as much as 12-3 in the first quarter. CPU coach Philip Klett watched shots fall and everything seemed to go in their favor. Then the Stormin’ Pointers began fouling the Vikettes and allowed a 8-0 run to close the game at 12-11.
“We had bad defense,” Klett said. “We reached in and it began to cost us. [VS] was able to survive at the free throw line.”
The Vikettes took over from there, cruising to a 13-2 as foul trouble continued to pile up for CPU. Free throws alone were keeping VS in the game, but back to back shots from sophomore Julia Johnson helped the Vikettes keep their lead into halftime up 28-23.
“[CPU] had a rough shooting night, which was fortunate for us because we did have breakdowns defensively,” Haisman said. “We gave them some looks, but they didn’t hurt us from three. I was really thinking that we could handle that press better than what we did.”
The Stormin’ Pointers shot three of 20 (15 percent) from beyond the arc. VS also limited leading scorer Ryley Goebel to 14 points on the evening. Klett credited the Vikettes defense as the difference in the game, but also felt CPU’s shooting woes needed to be addressed.
“We saw a good defensive team with great length,” Klett said. “We’ve had a lot of bad shooting nights recently. Until we get that fixed, we can expect that going forward. We have to keep going after it and come together.”
Goebel led the Stormin’ Pointers with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Junior Tayler Reaves finished with eight points and three rebounds, juniors Ryanne Hansen and Nicole Rick with seven points each.
“This conference is filled with good players, coaches, teams and we have to come ready to play every night,” Klett said. “It will help us in the long run because that’s how you have to play in the postseason. We have to be playing well in a couple of weeks.”
Juniors Sophia Kreutner and Alyssa Griffith each had 12 points in the win, hitting 19 free throws between them. Junior Ashlie Meyer chipped in six points. Johnson and junior Brylee Bruce each had five points.
VS have games remaining in the regular season, including hosting first-place Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday, hosting CPU a week later, at Benton on February 4 and hosting Williamsburg on February 8.
“We have four absolute dogfights coming up,” Haisman said. “We do not get to have a bad night in the WaMaC. All of these teams are competing for the WaMaC West title. We have to continue to hit shots and make these teams don’t hit theirs.”