MANCHESTER — Vikette basketball tipped off its season at West Delaware Tuesday, showing the good, the bad and ugly as the Hawks erased a double digit deficit to transform opening night into a competitive battle 42-37.
“[West Delaware] gave us one heck of a game last season, so we knew coming in this wasn’t a game to look past,” coach Rich Haisman said. “These girls play hard. I was so impressed with [the Hawks’] effort tonight. They are gonna win a bunch of games this season.”
VS cruised to an 18-8 start as the Hawks coughed up the ball and committed foul after foul in the first quarter. While the fouls would even out in the second quarter, the Vikettes’ lead stayed intact to the tune of a 31-18 lead by halftime. Senior Alyssa Griffith and junior Julia Johnson led the way with eight points each.
“We came out shooting and defending well,” Haisman said. “Our effort was great. We maybe were a little loose with the ball at times. The girls showed up.”
Coming out of the break, the Vikettes struggled with turnovers and couldn’t find the net in the third quarter, scoring a mere two points. West Delaware, meanwhile, went inside to sophomore Brooke Krogmann and took advantage of her size under the basket. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Hawks had their first lead of the night 37-36.
“We were getting looks, but they weren’t going in,” Haisman said. “But when things get tight and the girls have to have it, they show up. You can trust that.”
The Vikettes battled back from the foul line, drawing contact from the Hawks as their foul trouble mounted again. Griffith and Johnson each drew fouls and got Krogman out of the game late. Senior Sophia Kreutner secured a West Delaware miss, got the ball in the hands of senior Abby Davis, who drew the final foul and made the second free throw to put VS up by two scores. Griffith finished with 12 points, senior Ashlie Meyer 10 points and Johnson nine points in the win.
“Defensively, we did a lot of things really well tonight,” Haisman said. “Offensively, I have a hard time believing we could ever shoot as badly as we did this second half again. We’ll get better from this game.”
The Vikettes (1-0) will face Class 1A third-ranked North Linn in the second to last game of Rivalry Saturday at Kirkwood Community College. VS made their debut at the event last season, defeating another WaMaC rival in Marion 52-49.