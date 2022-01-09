Vikettes basketball started off their season 6-0 before going 1-4 in their last five games, including a close 41-42 loss at Williamsburg on Tuesday.
“We did not play well and I have to give credit to Williamsburg for that,” coach Rich Haisman said. “Both teams had their chances. At the very end, they outplayed us. They wanted this game a tiny bit more than us.”
Yet the Vikettes showed there’s plenty of fight left in them as they crushed Independence 65-29 on Friday after “two strong practices” and a refocused effort offensively. VS put up 45 points in a half, more than their final at Williamsburg only three days before.
“It was awesome to see them play like they’re capable of and make improvements on things that didn’t go right on Tuesday,” Haisman said. “We haven’t been able to get our offense going quite like this all year. Better yet, our defense stayed with us.”
But the Vikettes wanted more than an easy win. Haisman knew his main rotation of seven girls were tired during Tuesday’s loss. With the game out of reach for Indee, Haisman emptied the bench and gave his four other players more minutes. The result was one of the best productions off the bench all season.
“We need to play more girls to keep our starters fresh for the fourth quarter,” Haisman said. “We have sophomores like Tess Erickson and Peytin Clemensen starting to play more minutes. I don’t know how minutes will play out next week, but we will be tougher team if we can stay fresh in that final quarter.”
VS junior Alyssa Griffith led the Vikettes with 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Junior Ashlie Meyer finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Junior Kalie Burke led the bench with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
VS (8-4) will be on the road this week at Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday and at Center Point Urbana (10-1) on Friday.