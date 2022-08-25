VINTON — Mathematically, there is no way that Vinton-Shellsburg’s volleyball season could have started any better. Although if you ask Devin Kearns, there’s probably room for improvement.
The Vikettes — and their first year head coach — made a statement Tuesday night with a perfect sweep of the season-opening Vikette Quad, taking out Midland, Anamosa and 15th-rated Benton Community in a total of six sets. The Vikettes stopped the Bobcats 25-19, 25-20, then the Raiders 25-19, 25-21, before finishing things up with a 25-6, 25-12 sweep of the Eagles.
It was a tougher night for the Bobcats, who rebounded from their loss to V-S on Garrison Fieldhouse courts to smack Midland, only to fall to Anamosa in the finale in three sets.
Stats for the Vikettes were not available for the Midland match but in the first two bouts the numbers were solid. Ashlie Meyer was a force from the serving line, as the senior drilled 25 of 26 attempts, while Ashlyn Murray nailed 17 of 20 with two aces. Brylee Bruce was a perfect 18 for 18 with an ace.
Bruce added 24 assists in the first two matches, while Meyer accounted for 14 kills and Alyssa Griffith 11. Bruce also added 14 assists.
Julia Johnson led the way in digs with 15 in the first two matches with Meyer adding 22, Davis 21 and Bruce 18.
“I feel like they fought hard, fought through it and got the wins,” Kearns said. “It’s all on them.”
While the Vikettes swept the proceedings, there were times during the quad where both Benton and Anamosa really tested the team. But Kearns felt confident they’d hang together.
I think that together set a goal to win and they all have the same goal,” she said. “They figured out a way for it happen.”
There was a visible change in the offense Tuesday night, as the Vikettes employed a two-setter formation at times, split between Murray and Bruce. Kearns said the team is adapting well to it.
“When I first came here to meet them the first thing they told me was that they wanted to run a quick offense, so they want to do it, which helps,” she said.
For Benton, the night was a different story. After dropping their opener to the hosts, the Bobcats made quick work of Midland, blasting the Eagles 25-12, 25-10. But in the finale, the Blue and Gold faced a tough test from Anamosa. The Raiders won a marathon classic in the first set, 25-22, but the Bobcats roared back in the second set, 25-9 and went into the deciding third set win momentum; or at least so it seemed.
But the Raiders rallied in the final set, taking another thriller 15-13 to finish off the Bobcats.
Piper Nelson led the Benton attack with 25 kills, while adding 28 digs along the way. Olivia Janss led the tam with 33 digs and was 33 of 35 serving with a pair of aces. Emma Townsley was a perfect 21 for 21 from the serving line with an ace while dealing out 35 assists along the way.
The Vikettes will be at the Meskwaki Invitational while the Bobcats will head north to the Independence Invite.