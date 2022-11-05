Vinton-Shellsburg swimming closed out their season at Saturday’s State qualifying meet inside the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, finishing sixth as a team and not advancing a swimmer or relay on to State this season.
“We gear up so much for this meet every season,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “There’s so much excitement that goes into it and you never know how the chips are going to land. We didn’t hit some of the marks we wanted today, we also saw 10 of 14 swims today cut time. The seniors finished their last season on a good note.”
Three VS events earned podium placings in Saturday’s meet. The 200 Medley relay of senior Lauren Moore, junior Tori Elwick, senior Carleigh Wilson and senior Justyce Dominick finished fifth with a time of 2:03.79. The 200 Free relay of Moore, sophomore Olivia Schminke, Elwick and Dominick also were fifth with a time of 1:48.7. Wilson took sixth in the 100 Breaststroke with 1:16.5.
“We have a fantastic group of seniors with Lauren, Carleigh and Justyce being veteran swimmers all four years,” Hesson said. “They will be hard to replace next season for sure. Audriana Rilling came out for her first year and did a fantastic job being a senior for us. It was fun to see her improvement throughout the season. Everyone did a great job of leading by example.”
Dominick finished eighth in 50 Free with a time of 2.23 and eighth in the 100 Free with a time of 57.12. Moore and junior Sara Johnson were 15th and 19th in the 100 Free. Schminked placed ninth in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:33 and 12th in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:10. Elwick placed 10th in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:21.25 and 11th in the 50 Free with a time of 27.37.
“Some of the times the last heats were blazing fast,” Hesson said. “Every year, we think times are going to plateau. It’s incredible to watch some of these times continue to come down. Girls just keep finding ways to get faster and faster every year. We saw our times come down too. I’m proud of how supportive the girls were to everyone. We stayed upbeat and were happy for others’ successes.”