Vinton-Shellsburg hosted a JV and girls wrestling tournament on Monday, where 13 Vikettes competed and some for the very first time.
“We’ve done the JV tournament for many years, but the girls tournament was only introduced last year,” coach Brian Sheston said. “We’ve worked to create a separate girls division and got schools such as Cedar Falls and Charles City involved this season. It’s awesome to see so many girls out.”
While both aforementioned schools have notable large girls programs, VS has not been slacking either. According to Sheston, VS has 14 girls currently out for wrestling, 13 of which wrestled on Monday. While team scores were not kept, the Vikettes had three champions on the evening.
In her wrestling debut, Grace Sutton went 2-0 on the day, getting her first win by pin in 19 seconds and winning a championship with a 8-1 decision. Sadie Burke had a few matches under her belt from a previous tournament, extending her record to 4-1 with two wins on Monday. Veteran senior Bailey Weeks got both her pins within the first period to earn her place atop the podium.
“It’s great to face competition that really pushes you,” Weeks said. “I’m definitely seeing more involvement and tournaments keep growing. We have that competition in our own team too to push us.”
Bree Swenson, Emma Gillen, Ellie Weets, Olivia Primrose, Lexi Goodell and Rayleigh Stander each came out with second place wins, showing the overall depth of Vikettes wrestling.
“They all wrestled some tough competition,” Sheston said. “A few years ago, any program would be lucky to get a few matches for their girls over the whole season. Now schools have entire teams.”
VS was not the only area team to see success on the mat Monday night. Union sent three of their four female wrestlers to Vinton, all winning championships. In their first seasons, Taylor Hedeman and Sadie Hennings came away with three pins and five winners between them. Jillian Worthen came into her freshman season with wrestling experience already under her belt. She got her finish over a familiar face in Swenson, the two having wrestled in the season-opening duals at Union.
“Bree is one of my toughest opponents,” Worthen said. “It’s amazing to think I’ll wrestle her all year. I’m excited to wrestle with these girls. Only Ava (Mehlert) wrestled last year, so hopefully before I graduate we grow into a full team.”
Center Point-Urbana’s Moorea Brown is the lone girl out for the Stormin’ Pointers, but returns after placing third at Girls State last season. Brown fell 10-1 in her first match before rebounding with a pin of VS’s Rachel Bane to finish second.
“I’ve gotten a lot of good matches in early,” Brown said. “There’s a lot more girls tournaments than there used to be. It’s nice to have a whole group of girls wrestling nearby.”
While Weeks is excited about having a home tournament and getting more matches in this season, the ultimate goal for her and her teammates is to compete strong at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association in late January. Weeks, a placewinner in 2020 and 2021, believes more of her teammates will be able to secure a place on the podium and put Vikettes wrestling in the state conversation as a team.
“There’s a lot of newcomers, but they are already doing really well,” Weeks said. “I’m looking forward to seeing more people go and make the second day.”