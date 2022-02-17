DES MOINES – What a way to start!
With 14 of the 15 area wrestlers advancing to the second round, it’s nearly impossible to know how to start telling of Thursday’s opening round of the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament, but we’ll give it a shot.
• In the greatest team performance in program history, the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings pushed four through the winner’s bracket, then got a pair of falls on the back side and have all six of their wrestlers still alive. The Vikings go into tomorrow’s quarterfinals in third place in the team race with 19 points.
• The Union Knights won five their six first-round bouts, plus got a big win in the consolation round to keep all six going as well. The Knights are tied for sixth-place with Winterset with 15 points.
• Both of Benton Community’s entries to State remain alive after big first round wins.
For the Vikings, it was a trip into rarified air.
Aldin Swanson got things started for V-S at 113, dominating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Gabino Vargas the whole match before finally getting the fall at 5:26. Swanson (28-7) will now meet Albia’s Carter Anderson (43-1) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
At 145, Viking Cooper Sanders (38-1) had his way with Creston’s Triston Barncastle, rolling up a 9-3 victory to advance to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face a rematch of the WaMaC finals. Sanders will take on Benton freshman Brenden Heying (35-4), who needed overtime to down Joshua Zentan of West Liberty, 9-7. Friday’s match will be the first-ever State tournament meeting between and Viking and Bobcat.
Gabe Sanders stayed unbeaten (22-0) pinning Eli Zanoni of Albia in just 43 seconds in his first-round match. Sanders will take on Zander Ernst of Sgt. Bluff-Luton (50-2) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
In his third trip to Wells Fargo Arena, Brady Ortner (37-5) was in control the whole way, taking a 12-4 major decision over Sterling Rodman of Carroll. Ortner will take on River Belger (37-6) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Viking 120-pounder Carter Lamont (33-14) dropped an 8-0 decision in the prelims to unbeaten Lane Scorpil of Columbus/Winfield Mt. Union, but the sophomore roared back, pinning Albia’s Brodie Conner in 1:57.
After giving up a fall in prelims to CJ Hisler of Webster City, Viking Curtis Erickson had to come from behind in the consolation round, pinning South Tama’s Rudy Papakee in 4:51 to stay alive.
Union got off to a fast start. 106-pounder Jace Hedeman (44-0) had little trouble with Ethan Long of Monticello pinning the Panther in 3:11. Hedeman will face Emmitt Newton of Davis County in the quarterfinals.
Brayden Bohnsack (40-5) rolled into the second round with an 8-2 decision over Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont. He’ll now face Kade Blume (33-0) of Roland-Story in the 113-pound uarterfinals.
Caleb Olson had to come from behind late, but managed to advance to the 132-pound quarterfinals with a 9-6 win over Noah Parmelee of Sgt. Bluff-Luton. Olson (44-4) will take on Dominik Ridout of East Marshall Friday.
Hunter Worthen (45-1) had a fight on his hands in the first round, popping open an early see-saw battle with East Marshall’s Tim Benson to pull out a 12-6 win. Worthen will take on West Delaware’s Logan Peyton Friday morning.
Stone Schmitz kept the drive alive for the Knights at 160, making quick work of Eddyville-Blakesburg’s Hunter McFadden in 1:17 to set up a quarterfinals bout with Dawson Bond of Red Oak.
And at 195, Dakota Marvets was pinned in his opener against Winterset’s Carter Smuck, but advanced to Friday with a 10-7 nail biter over Jayden Allen-Winston of Chariton.
Along with Heying’s showing for the Bobcats, top-ranked Jaiden Moore rolled, pinning Jordan Schmidt of Solon in 2:31 in his 126-pound opener. Moore (39-0) will now face Max Currier of Clear Lake in the quarterfinals.
Center Point-Urbana senior Collin Hoskins (31-10) fell in his 170-pound first round match to Jarrett Roos of Sheldon/South O’Brien, 11-0, then dropped a heartbreaking 12-9 decision to Eli Thorson of Roland-Story in the consolation round.
West Delaware and Burlington Notre Dame are tied for the 2A lead with 25 points each. The Vikings are third with 19, followed by Sergeant Bluff-Luton with 17, Osage with 16.5 and Union and Winterset tied for sixth with 15 each. Quarterfinal and second-round consolation matches begin at 9am Friday, with the 2A semifinals set for 3:30.