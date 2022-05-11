For the second time in as many years, VS boys golf advanced through Sectionals on Wednesday in Manchester and will compete at Districts at Wildcat Golf Course on Monday for a chance to advance to the State tournament.
The Vikings placed third with a team score of 352 to earn the final District qualifying spot. Sophomore Carter Lamont came up short in a four-hole playoff to Maquoketa’s Noah Nabb, earning runner-up medalist instead with a score of 78. Junior Nash Arbuckle carded the second lowest score for VS with an 84. Sophomore Easton Almquist and senior Riley Richart followed with scores of 92 and 98 respectively.
Center Point-Urbana saw their season come to an end with a sixth place finish at Sectionals, scoring 366 as a team. Junior Christian Burkhart led the Stormin’ Pointers with a score of 88, followed by sophmore Brayden Beck with a 91, sophomore Jonah Dupont with a 93 and freshman Aiden Andersen with a 94. No CPU individuals will move on to Districts.
Benton finished seventh as a team with a score of 376. Senior Matthew Parmenter earned himself a spot at Districts with a score of 79, placing third individually. Junior Jordan Thys was second on the team, carding a 97, sophomore Ty Kulbartz a 99 and sophomore Jonah Thompson a 101.
The Vikings and Parmenter will tee off on Monday at 10 a.m. for 18 holes of golf. As hosts, VS must place in the top two of the team race for the Vikings to qualify for the State tournament on May 23-24 in Ames. The top two individuals from non-qualifying teams will also advance to State.