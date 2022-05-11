Today

Plentiful sunshine. High near 95F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.