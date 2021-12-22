Vinton-Shellsburg basketball has flashed ability on both ends of the floor, but it all came together in a razor-thin 46-45 win at Iowa Valley on Monday, the Vikings' first of the season.
“We really didn’t know what to expect coming in because I’ve never had one of my teams play here before,” coach Joe Johnson said. “Iowa Valley has a nice team here and it was fun to play someone totally new. I feel the guys were unsure for the same reasons, but once they got started, they didn’t want to leave without a win tonight.”
The Vikings found their shot early and led through the first quarter despite Iowa Valley’s height inside, bothering shots and slowing drives to the basket. Fouls flung on both sides, yet the Vikings took better advantage as they attacked the basket and drew contact. For the first time this season, VS took a 23-21 lead into halftime.
“Defensively our rotations were solid and eliminated their second-chance points,” Johnson said. “We were timely is the best way I can say it. Timely rebounds, timely stops, timely shots falling.”
Yet slow starts in the second half had hurt the Vikings thus far in the season, and a 6-0 run by the Tigers in the third quarter seemed to indicate habits wouldn’t die so quickly. Instead of bowing down, the Vikings answered with defense turning into offense and shrinking the lead back to one. With 1.9 seconds on the clock, sophomore Cameron Dunbar threw a baseball pass to senior Alontae waiting at the basket for a baseline jumper to finally put VS back up 32-21.
With eight minutes remaining, senior Kaden Kingsbury took over with several fast break layups off teammates’ steals to extend the VS lead to as much as six. Iowa Valley had an answer for each score until their very last shot for the lead bounced off the rim. VS rebound. Game over.
“We’ve folded to pressure all season,” Johnson said. “The guys felt this was their game to win. It was good to see them so confident. I hope that propels them going forward.”
Kingsbury led with 14 points and a steal, Dunbar joining him in double figures with 10 and three rebounds. Junior Benett Rickels finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three steals. Junior Austin Kemp had eight points, three rebounds and three steals.
The Vikings went into winter break with a two-game win streak, defeating South Tama on the road 60-33 on Tuesday. VS will resume their season on Jan. 4 hosting Williamsburg.