VINTON — The Vinton-Shellsburg Viking wrestlers rolled back out of the holiday break to pick up a WaMaC double-dual split Thursday at the Garrison Fieldhouse.
A big Senior Night crowd saw the Vikes hammer Clear Creek-Amana, 48-30 before falling to a solid Williamsburg squad, 52-27.
The Vikings had five falls in sinking the Clippers, as Cooper Sanders, Brady Ortner, Caleb Rouse and Aldin Swanson all nailed their opponents. Additionally, Gabe Sanders returned to the line-up from the injury list and recorded his first pin of the season.
Both Sanders, Rouse and Carter Lamont recored pins against the Raiders in the nightcap, while Ortner won on a 5-3 decision.
With the second-half of the season now underway, some of the wrestlers are settling into what will likely be their weights for the remainder of the season. After wrestling the first half at 120, Swanson has dropped to 113, while Lamont will be moving to 120.
“We’re just about where we want to be weight-wise,” said V-S head coach Brian Sheston. “We just need to stay healthy and keep improving.”
Vinton-Shellsburg finished 6th in Saturday’s Jerry Eckenrod Invitiational (full story on page 6) and will return to Van Horne Thursday night for a double dual meet with the host Bobcats and the Wolves of Marion High School. Saturday the team will be in action at the Solon Invitational.