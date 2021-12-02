VINTON – For the past number of years, Clapsaddle-Garber Associates (CGA), Marshalltown, has acted as the City of Vinton’s consulting engineer for the Vinton Memorial Airport.
In fact, during the past year City officials again named the firm as the city’s consulting engineer. In order for the City to receive any grant monies from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Vinton must have a consulting engineer with qualifications for airport projects.
“Over the past year there have been significant changes with the staff and qualifications of the staff from the firm,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told council members at the last meeting in November. “After discussing the matter with the FAA and the Iowa Department of Transportation, the City has gone back out for a new request for qualifications for an airport engineering firm.”
Ward shared that a firm from Cedar Rapids, Bolton and Menk, submitted a proposal to the City as a qualified firm. “The Airport Commission has reviewed the proposal and has recommended that the City Council moves forward with the hiring of Bolton and Menk,” Ward said. Following the commission’s recommendation, the council approved the hiring of Bolton and Menk.
Joe Roenfeldt, an engineer with the company, was formerly with CGA and “is very familiar with the need and requirements of the airport,” Ward concluded.
He reminded the council that in order for the city to continue receiving grants for work at the airport, the City must have an engineer with airport experience. “Otherwise, there will be no grants that will be available from the US Federal Government or the State of Iowa for future airport projects.”
Present at the meeting, Roenfeldt told the council that he was pleased to be working with the City of Vinton again. “As long as you are happy and I’m happy,” he said.
In other business:
-Nate Kass, Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental, reviewed the recent water tower inspections that the firm completed for the City.
“The West tower looks great,” Kass told council members. “The East tower needs a paint job.” The report recommended that the East tower be taken out of service, drained and repainted.
Council members shared concerns about the city’s water pressure if the East taken was taken out of service for that time. “The pressure wouldn’t matter,” Kass explained. “But you (the City) wouldn’t have the storage that you do currently for things like fire protection.
Kass suggested that the City plan to submit a request for bids for the project and that project be a separate item from others that may be planned for the coming fiscal year.
Ward was asked about the cost of the proposed project. “When the West tower was completed, you budgeted $4,900 and the bids came in lower than that figure,” he said.
Council members then discussed if the East tower would be painted the same as the West tower with the same logo, or if it would be painted with something different.
“We own the stencil for the logo on the West tower,” Nate Edwards, council member, said during the meeting. Ward confirmed that yes the city had purchased the stencil at the time the West tower was painted.
No formal decision was made on the color or design of the tower, but council members did direct Ward to begin looking for funding sources to complete the job.