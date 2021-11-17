Members of the Vinton Fire Department and Canton-Benton-Shellsburg Fire Department performed a controlled burn on a house on the east side of Vinton on Saturday, safely performing the burn and gaining valuable training through the exercise.
“You can’t find better training than a live burn,” Vinton Fire Chief Charlie Garwood said. “Without training, live fires are even more dangerous. Safety and awareness are the main reasons we do these trainings.”
This structure burn was done at the request of the homeowner and had to meet multiple standards and regulations. A final safety inspection was performed by the department before the burn, including looking for dangerous material, unreported structure damage and safety concerns on the property. Once completed, the department successfully went through a simulation of a kitchen fire.
According to Garwood, the controlled burn went according to the safety plan put in place. Members of the fire department were called away to a vehicle accident, but the remaining firefighters were able to control the burn. While cleaning up, another call came in for a fire north of Vinton with mutual aid from Urbana-Polk Fire Department.
“We are deeply proud of the dedication and perseverance of our members on this very long day,” VPD wrote on Facebook after the training. “Lunches were skipped and wet, cold, dirty gear was worn way longer than anyone wanted but they pushed through and delivered great results all day.”
According to Garwood, these controlled burns do not happen often and there is a process to apply for burns to take place through the Department of Natural Resources.