Collecting just more than $2,300 for people with intellectual disabilities, the Vinton Knights of Columbus had their most successful Tootsie Roll Drive ever.
The Knights thank local communities for their generous support of 2021 drive, during which members hand out Tootsie Rolls and collect donations outside area businesses. They are easily identifiable by the bright yellow smocks they wear for the effort.
On Thursday night, the Knights presented checks to Vinton Shellsburg United Special Olympics and the ARC of East Central Iowa for $1,035 each. Additionally another $230 was sent to the Iowa State Special Olympics. The Knights covered all costs for the candy so every penny donated would go to support these programs.
The Knights also extend thanks Fareway, Roy’s Grocers, Theisens and Hy-Vee for graciously allowing them to run the drive from their stores.