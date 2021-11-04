At this week’s Vinton Lions Club meeting, Anthony Church and students presented a program on Strength Training and Speed Work available to 6th, 7th and 8th grade students in the Vinton-Shellsburg School District.
Church is the physical education teacher and home school assistance facilitator at Shellsburg School.
The Strength Training program began five years ago with about 10 children attending. Since then the program has grown to approximately 60 student participants. They workout 2 times a week starting at 6:30 a.m.
Students Jacoby Johnson (8th grade), Colson Chvala (7th grade), Adalee Klein (7th grade), Emersyn Svoboda (6th grade), and Ryne Erickson (6th grade) shared their appreciation of the program and benefits received through the program. Several stated the program supports their ability to become better athletes and health benefits.
Also shared was the camaraderie, leadership and positivity it has brought into their lives. Other coaches and community people have stepped up to volunteer and support the program: Dave Berends, Aric Chvala, Braxton Morrison, Brandt Corcoran, Josh Meyer,
Joe Johnson and Cody Robertson. Anthony shared that he is proud of the students and their commitment to the program, a group of uncommon people putting in the hard work and effort to becoming better, supporting physical and mental health.