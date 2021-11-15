Whether a Benton County Court will accept the guilty pleas of a Vinton man charged with multiple sex crimes has yet to be determined.
As part of a plea deal negotiated with prosecution, Rocky Vernel Hobbs, 72, filed a written plea of guilty on Nov. 4 to two counts of Class D felony incest.
In exchange for the plea, the filing says the defense and prosecution agree that he should be placed on three years of supervised probation on suspended consecutive sentences that would equal up to 10 years in prison. All other charges would be dismissed.
In the plea, Hobbs also admits to committing incest on two minors.
District Court Judge Lars G. Anderson said he was unwilling to accept the plea until the completion of a pre-sentence investigation that will include a recommendation. For the report, Hobbs was also ordered to participate in a psychosexual interview through the Department of Correctional Services.
Hobbs’s next court appearance is a dispositional hearing set for 1 p.m. Dec. 30.
Hobbs is charged with third-degree sexual abuse (Class C felony), two counts of incest, lascivious conduct with a minor (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse (aggravated misdemeanor) and lascivious conduct with a minor (serious misdemeanor).
Hobbs was arrested by Vinton Police on Oct. 20, 2020, after a warrant was issued by Benton County Magistrate Sarah Rothman, who also issued a no contact order to protect the minors. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
Hobbs is being represented by Public Defender Tyler Johnston.
A trial had been scheduled to begin on Nov. 15.
On Nov. 4, the Judge Anderson ruled that Hobbs would be released from Benton County Jail to his brother under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.