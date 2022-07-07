Vinton Police Department Log for Week of June 27-July 3, 2022.
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Three Adult Arrests the week of June 27-July 3, 2022.
June 29 Joshua Daniel Lamb 31 Urbana, IA
Trespass-1st Offense
July 1 Dean Charles Minkler 67 Vinton, IA
Driving While Barred
July 2 Nicholas Ian Halley 18 Vinton, Ia
Theft 5th Degree-Shoplifting, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-
Damage of Property,
Zero Juvenile Referrals the week of June 27-July 3, 2022.
Four Code Enforcement Violations- Grass Notice x 3, Vehicles x 1 the week of June 27-July 3, 2022.
Three Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of June 27-July 3, 2022.
Twenty-Two Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of June 27-July 3, 2022.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of June 27-July 3, 2022.
For the Week of June 27-July 3, 2022– 98 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.