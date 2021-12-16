For the week of Dec. 6-12.
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult arrest: Dec. 11 — Dylan Ryan Beck, 22, of Garrison, charged with driving while license suspended
Juvenile referrals: None
Traffic: One citation was issued for the week, 19 warnings
Accident: One reported motor vehicle accidents for the week
Complaints/calls for service: 91 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department in the week.