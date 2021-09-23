All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
There were no adult arrests or juvenile referrals during the week of Sept. 13-19.
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of Sept. 13-19 for No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and New Title/Registration Transfer Violation.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of Sept. 13-19 for Lighting Device, Equipment Repair (two) and Speed.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of Sept. 13-19.
For the Week of Week of Sept. 13-19, 72 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.