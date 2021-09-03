All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult arrests for week of Aug. 23-29, 2021:
Aug. 25: Brandon Dee Wisted, 22, of Garrison, arrested on an intrastate warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of OWI.
Aug. 27: Joseph W. Goodenbour, 33, of Garrison, charged with violation of a no contact/protective order.
Juvenile referrals: None
Four citations for offense were issued for the week of Aug. 23-29 for failure to provide proof of financial liability, person under the age of 21 using tobacco/vapor products, operating non-registered vehicle and speeding.
Ten written warnings for offenses were issued the week of Aug. 23-29 for operating non-registered vehicle (two cases), failure to use seat belt, insufficient number of headlights (two cases), improper brake lights, equipment repair (two cases), and equipment repair (two additional cases).
No reported motor vehicle accidents for the week of Aug. 23-29.
For the week of Aug. 23-29: 93 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.