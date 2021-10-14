The first concert of the year for Vinton-Shellsburg, the Fall Choral Preview, will feature the seventh and eighth grade combined choirs, Treble Choir, and Concert Choir.
The concert will be presented as an “informance,” to share with the audience some of the music the choirs worked on this fall.
Several numbers are sure to leave you humming and tapping your toes. The music comes from the Netherlands, regions in western Africa, and of course some great pieces from the home turf. The Fall Choral Preview is at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the auditorium.
Admission is a free will donation.