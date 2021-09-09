On Friday, Aug. 6, the Vinton-Shellsburg hosted Dairy Food Judging for the Northeast District and members from the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter.
The teams tested milk with different variants, they tried and guessed different cheeses, and took individual and group tests. They also did a mastitis test on milk.
The members that attended on behalf of the Vinton-Shellsburg Chapter included Annabelle Newton, Clayton McKenna, and Bailey Weeks. They placed second as a team, while Clayton placed sixth individually, Bailey fifth, and Annabelle fourth.