Each month this year, VS FFA will be recognizing members that have been outstanding in classroom, FFA, and SAE. A Greenhand member and upperclassman will be recognized each month for their contributions to VSHS FFA.
Returning Member: Christopher Fleming. As a junior, Christopher frequently attends monthly meetings and is active in various contests including Parliamentary Procedure and Ag Mechanics. He excels in his contributions to Fruit Sales and Labor Auctions. Christopher can always be found around the Ag Room in his spare time. His SAE projects include various duties with Pratt Creek Cattle Company and raising his own Heifer and Hogs.
Greenhand Member: Kevin Heckmann II. Kevin’s current SAE is yard work in the form of mowing lawns, trimming trees, and snow removal. Kevin has started his second year in FFA off really strong with the goal of being more involved this year. He has already attended various events including Ag Safety Day and helped distribute meals to Shellsburg Farmers during Harvest.