Today

Abundant sunshine. High 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.