On Oct. 27, 16 members of the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana. On their way there, the chapter stopped at Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch. While there the members were able to pet, feed, and even kiss the Reindeer. They also got to learn about practices used on the ranch to raise the unique species. The members really enjoyed their time at the Reindeer Ranch, especially when they got to use their extra time to explore a 10 acre corn maze and play on pedal carts. After visiting the ranch, the members finished their trip to Indianapolis where on the first night they attended the Brett Young Concert, exclusive to FFA members. The chapter spent the next day at the National Convention where they attended workshops to improve their leadership skills, sessions where they were able to listen to guest speakers and have dance parties on the convention floor. They got to explore the FFA Mega Shop and attend the FFA exhibit center to meet leaders in the industry. The chapter also received a 2 Star Rating for National Chapter. To give perspective: 1 Star is the top 7.5% of chapters in the nation, 2 Star is top 5%, and 3 Star is top 1.5%. On the following day the chapter traveled back to the convention center. On Friday night, members attended a tour of a Honey Farm. At the tour, the members were able to taste different honey products, learned how they make candles out of wax, and fill their own honey bottles. On the final day of the National Convention, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter was able to acknowledge Shelby McDonald, George Heafner, Maddilyn Moen, and Issac Wiley in getting their American Degrees. This is the highest degree a member can earn in FFA. Overall the time spent in Indianapolis was a lot of fun and members can’t wait to go back next year.
Vinton-Shellsburg travels to Nationals
