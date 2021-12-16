VINTON — With some signs still needing to be installed, Vinton City Council members accepted the street improvement projects to close the books on last summer’s work.
“The project is complete,” Nate Kass, project manager, Fehr Graham, told the council during last week’s meeting. “We are still waiting for some signs to be delivered but are just not here yet.”
Kass reminded the council that once the project is accepted, the city would have a two-year warranty on the project.
“How does that work,” Nate Edwards, council member asked. “Like if there are cracks in the concrete?”
“We (Fehr Graham) would come out and inspect to see if the problem is related to defects in the material or in the workmanship. We would be involved in that determination and then work with staff to make sure the work is done in a timely manner.
“There is no set schedule for something like that,” Kass explained. “But that is where the maintenance bond would come in. It works like a third party insurance policy to pay for work or repairs.”
Council member Andrew Elwick asked if the signs were the only items on the punch list not yet completed. Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, assured council that the signs were the only item left on the punch list.
In his letter of recommendation to accept the project as complete, Kass reminded the council that once the project was accepted final payment could be made to the contractor, Boomerang Corporation, after waiting a minimum of 30 days.
In other business:
• Council members approved the purchase of a server and workstation backup solution for the city’s computer system.
“We need a backup to make sure our things are recoverable,” Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, told council members. The proposal submitted to the city would cover the server as well as four locations within Vinton, City Hall, Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU), the Generation plant and iVinton.
She added that the individual working with she and VMEU on the new system also works with the city’s police department and Vinton Parks & Recreation Department.
“His response has been great and is easy to work with,” she said. Schwan and city staff have spent the past several months going thru the city’s accounting/billing system as they get ready to transfer everything over to a new different software. “We are getting there. This has been a huge project. There has been a lot of homework and I don’t think I was prepared for that. “We been looking at data and going over things and doing some clean up.”
The new software will allow customers to pay their bill online along with other new options. “This is all going to be worth it,” she added.
• The last council meeting for 2021 has been scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Originally scheduled for Dec. 23, Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, asked for the council to move the meeting up one night to Wednesday, allowing anyone traveling for the holiday to make the meeting.